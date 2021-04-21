The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Frustration Mounts In Athy As People Use Public Bins For Domestic Rubbish.

: 21/04/2021 - 12:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's frustration in Athy at the use of public street bins for the disposal of domestic rubbish.

It has prompted calls for a redesign of the bins, with a smaller opening.

Kildare County Council says " A new system/regime for allocation of street bins is currently being drawn up for initial consideration by both the Transportation and Environment Departments."

Labour Cllr., Mark Leigh, has been speaking to Kildare Today.

He says the problem also extends to beauty spots.

Cllr. Leigh joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme to discuss all of his motions before the April meeting of the Athy Municipal District.

