Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: HSE To Review Cases For More Than 1,500 Children Over Concerns About Over-Prescription.

: 21/04/2021 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_plaque.jpg

The HSE is to review the cases of more than 1,500 child and adolescent mental health patients over concerns some were over-prescribed medication.

It relates to young people who attended the service in South Kerry over a four year period.

Stephen Murphy reports:

13stephenmurphy.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!