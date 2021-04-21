Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

UL Confirms Sancation Against Students For Attending Street Party In March.

: 21/04/2021 - 15:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ul_logo.png

The University of Limerick has confirmed that a number of students have been sanctioned after a street party in Castletroy in early March.

Gardai arrested three people and deployed a 'significant' number of officers to College Court that night.

In a statement the college says a group of students have faced various penalties from warnings to fines after its investigation.

UL has added that it'll continue to work with local Gardai, and any breach of it's Code of Conduct 'will carry consequences' if it's proved to be true.

 

File image: UL logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!