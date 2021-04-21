UL Confirms Sancation Against Students For Attending Street Party In March.

The University of Limerick has confirmed that a number of students have been sanctioned after a street party in Castletroy in early March.

Gardai arrested three people and deployed a 'significant' number of officers to College Court that night.

In a statement the college says a group of students have faced various penalties from warnings to fines after its investigation.

UL has added that it'll continue to work with local Gardai, and any breach of it's Code of Conduct 'will carry consequences' if it's proved to be true.

