A man investigating a disturbance in his Leixlip was threatened with a knife.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

The incident, at Newtown House on the Captain's Hill, at 5.40pm on Saturday evening.

Sgt. Sean O'Mahoney has been speaking to Kildare Today.

Gardai at Leixlip can be contacted on 01-666-78-00.

File image: RollingNews