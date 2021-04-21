Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Change In Consumer Habits Blamed For Carphone Warehouse Decision To Shut 80 Branches.

: 21/04/2021 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
phone_in_mans_hand_no_faces_via_shutterstock.jpg

A change in consumer habits is being blamed by Carphone Warehouse for its decision to close its stores in Ireland.

Around 80 shops are closing immediately, with a loss of more than 400 jobs, including in Naas, Newbridge, Maynooth and Edenderry.

Some staff will be kept on for a number of days for operational reasons.

Managing Director of Retail Excellence, Duncan Graham says the drop in footfall in towns and cities across the country, is having a significant impact on the high street:

wedduncangraham.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!