Listen: Change In Consumer Habits Blamed For Carphone Warehouse Decision To Shut 80 Branches.

A change in consumer habits is being blamed by Carphone Warehouse for its decision to close its stores in Ireland.

Around 80 shops are closing immediately, with a loss of more than 400 jobs, including in Naas, Newbridge, Maynooth and Edenderry.

Some staff will be kept on for a number of days for operational reasons.

Managing Director of Retail Excellence, Duncan Graham says the drop in footfall in towns and cities across the country, is having a significant impact on the high street:

