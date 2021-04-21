KCC: 6 Sites Under Consideration For Newbridge 2nd Playground.

6 sites are under consideration for a new playground for Newbridge.

The existing play area was constructed 20 years ago, when the town's population was smaller, and less dense.

€50,000 has already been allocated to the project from Kildare County Council's Capital Programme

Another €200,000 is scheduled to be ring-fenced to the project.

KCC, at the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District, says Eyre Street, College Park, Moorefield, Lakeside Park, Pairc Mhuire and Town Park (Liffey Linear Park) are under consideration as sites.

Stock image: Pexels