333 New Homes In Clane Approved By An Bord Pleanala.

: 21/04/2021 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission for hundreds of new homes in Clane.

Westar Investments Limited submitted a Strategic Housing Development application to the national planning authority.

It was for 333 units - 121 houses, 212 apartments, along with a creche, at a site at Capdoo and Abbeylands.

The developer says the site is west of River Liffey, east of the Brooklands Housing Estate and North of the Abbey Park and Alexandra Walk Housing Estates.

ABP has approved the application, with conditions.

The order is available here

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

