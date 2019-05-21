Listen: Elite Athletes Call For Greater Promotion Of Women's Sport.

Ceol Agus Caint

Elite Athletes Call For Greater Promotion Of Women's Sport.

Ciara Plunkett
Some of Ireland’s top sportspeople have come together to call for greater promotion of women’s sport.

The aim is to boost media coverage of, participation in and attendance at women’s sports by 20 per cent before the end of next year.

Stephen Murphy reports:

