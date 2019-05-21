Kildare Heritage Group Named As Finalist In National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

A Kildare graveyard heritage group has been named as a national finalist of the 2019 National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Tea Lane Graveyard Committee, based in Celbridge, has beaten off stiff competition to be named amongst the thirty-six community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland were today announced as regional winners and finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019.

Tea Lane committee will contest the Heritage category in the competition.

The 36 winning groups will now proceed to the grand final in six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth.

A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced on the night at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.