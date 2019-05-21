Ceol Agus Caint

Clem Ryan

Patrick Quirke To Appeal His Conviction For The Murder Of Bobby Ryan.

: 05/21/2019 - 17:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Patrick Quirke is due to appeal his conviction for the murder of his love rival Bobby ‘Mr. Moonlight’ Ryan.

The 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co. Tipperary is serving a life sentence after being found guilty by majority verdict three weeks ago.

The prosecution claimed he murdered the local DJ in June 2011 before hiding his body in an underground tank on his ex-lover’s farm.

His trial became the longest murder trial in the history of the State.

A date has yet to be set for his appeal.

 

