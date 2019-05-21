Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

May: Brexit Withdrawal Bill Will Include Ballot On 2nd Referendum.

: 05/21/2019 - 17:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
theresa_may_european_parliament_21_03_19_rollingnews.jpg

The British Prime Minister says the Brexit Withdrawal Bill will include a vote on whether to hold a second referendum. 

It's one of a number of compromises in Theresa May's new Brexit Plan. 

The UK government says it will seek to conclude alternative arrangements to replace the backstop by December 2020 so that it never needs to be used. 

The plan also includes a commitment that should the backstop come into force, the government will stay aligned with Northern Ireland. 

Theresa May outlines her proposals for trade in the 10 point offer for MPs to consider next month; 

 

File image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!