May: Brexit Withdrawal Bill Will Include Ballot On 2nd Referendum.

The British Prime Minister says the Brexit Withdrawal Bill will include a vote on whether to hold a second referendum.

It's one of a number of compromises in Theresa May's new Brexit Plan.

The UK government says it will seek to conclude alternative arrangements to replace the backstop by December 2020 so that it never needs to be used.

The plan also includes a commitment that should the backstop come into force, the government will stay aligned with Northern Ireland.

Theresa May outlines her proposals for trade in the 10 point offer for MPs to consider next month;

