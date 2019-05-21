Investigation Of Sexual Abuse Of "Grace" Given Another Year To Report.

The investigation into the sexual abuse of a disabled woman at a State foster home has been given another year to report its findings.

The mute and seriously disabled woman known as Grace was abused over three decades at a foster home in the south-east.

The Commission's first report had been due in May last year, and will now not be received for another 12 months.

The extension was requested by the Farrelly Commission in light of the large volume of documents to be considered and an interim report has been provided to the government.