Anyone In Kildare Needing Non-Medical Help Can Contact The Kildare Covid-19 Community Response Helpline.

The Kildare Community Response helpline is taking calls today from anyone who needs help on non-medical or non emergency matters.

The is open 7 days a week, 8am to 8pm, and can also be contacted on 045 980202.and 1800 300 174

It has been established by the COVID-19 Kildare Community Response Forum, which includes over a dozen agencies and organisations.

The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.