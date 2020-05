Several multi-national firms and scores of homes in Newbridge may be without water for much of today.

Works are to take place on the Naas Road in the town.

It will affect Rosetown, Ladytown, Pfizer, the Lidl warehouse. Great Connell, Wesley Manor estates and the surround area.

Works begin at 10am and are due to finish up at 6pm.

It could take up to three hours after that for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.