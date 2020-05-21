Kildare Today

Bus Stop Works To Take Place In Naas Today.

: 05/21/2020 - 08:18
Author: Eoin Beatty
Bus stop works will be in place on the Newbridge Road in Naas, from today.

They will be in effect at both bus stops beside Sheehy Motors, daily, between 9am and 6pm.

The project is scheduled for completion on May 29th, and a traffic management system will be in place.

