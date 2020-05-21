Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Large Parts Of Maynooth And Rathcoffey To Be Without Water Supply Today.

: 05/21/2020 - 08:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_splash.jpg

 

Large parts of Maynooth and Rathcoffey, including hundreds of homes, will be without water until this evening.

Irish Water is conducting emergency repairs to a burst water main.

It will affect supply to Newtown Road, Bond Bridge, Newtown, Rathcoffey, Woodlands, Maynooth, Beaufield estate, Maynooth, Meadowbrook, Brookfield, Cluain Aoibhinn, Newtown Court, Castle Dawson Estate, Newtown Hall, Parsons Hall, Aishleigh Grove, Crinnstown and Laragh Demesne.

Works begin at 10am and are scheduled for completion by 5pm.

It could take up to three hours after that for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!