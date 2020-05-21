Large Parts Of Maynooth And Rathcoffey To Be Without Water Supply Today.

Large parts of Maynooth and Rathcoffey, including hundreds of homes, will be without water until this evening.

Irish Water is conducting emergency repairs to a burst water main.

It will affect supply to Newtown Road, Bond Bridge, Newtown, Rathcoffey, Woodlands, Maynooth, Beaufield estate, Maynooth, Meadowbrook, Brookfield, Cluain Aoibhinn, Newtown Court, Castle Dawson Estate, Newtown Hall, Parsons Hall, Aishleigh Grove, Crinnstown and Laragh Demesne.

Works begin at 10am and are scheduled for completion by 5pm.

It could take up to three hours after that for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.