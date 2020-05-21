Kildare Today

No New Cases Of Covid 19 Were Notified Between Wednesday And Thursday.

: 05/21/2020 - 08:23
Author: Eoin Beatty
No new cases of Covid 19 in Kildare were notified between Tuesday and Wednesday.

1,379 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

Data released  last nigth indicates that no new cases have been confirmed in Kildare in the preceding 24 hours.

Kildare continues to have the second highest number of cases of the virus in Ireland, after Dublin.

1,571, nationally, have died of Covid 19 and 24,315 people have been diagnosed with it.

The Dept. confirmed last night that 87% of people diagnosed with the virus up to Monday have recovered.

 

