Three people have been arrested after cocaine, cash, and a gun were seized in Kilkenny and Waterford yesterday.

Gardai investigating organised crime in the counties stopped a car in Slieverue, Kilkenny.

A gun, and 40 rounds of ammunition were discovered and two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s were arrested.

In follow up searches at a house in Waterford and south Kilkenny, 33 thousand euro of cash and 35 thousand euro worth of cocaine were found.