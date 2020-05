There was an employment rate of just over 50 per cent at the end of April, when account is taken of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

1.7 million people were employed according to the CSO Labour Force Survey.

That's down from just over 2 million people in the first three months of the year.

Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe says the Government has responded quickly and forcefully to limit the deterioration in the labour market on people's incomes.