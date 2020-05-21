Listen: Kelly Says Medical Advice Given To TDs On Dáil Attandence "Orwellian".

K Drive

Medical advice given to TDs about how the Dail can sit has been described as Orwellian.

The Dáil's COVID committee was given advice this week saying if anyone is in an enclosed space with someone for more than two hours they're considered a close contact for medical purposes.

It's led to Health Minister Simon Harris refusing to attend a second session of Dáil questions this evening.

But the Labour leader Alan Kelly has questioned why the same advice wasn't made clear to all workplaces:

