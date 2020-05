Planning is underway for a potential second wave of the Coronavirus this autumn that could coincide with flu season.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the virus has been effectively suppressed in the community and the current data is positive.

A decision on whether or not to move to phase two of the plan to ease restrictions will be made on June 5th.

However, Leo Varadkar has warned there is the possibility of a second surge of the virus:

Stock image: Pixabay