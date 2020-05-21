K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Health Minister Under Fire For Refusing To Attend Dáil Debate On Covid 19 In Meat Factories.

: 05/21/2020 - 15:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
1552_covid_19.jpg

The Health Minister has been criticised for refusing to attend a Dáil debate on the COVID-19 situation in meat factories.

Simon Harris has cited the latest health advice to politicians which says if someone spends two hours in another person's presence indoors they're considered a close medical contact.

The Minister is taking a two hour Dáil questions session at the moment.

But Sinn Féin's Matt Carty has criticised Minister Harris for not also attending tonight's debate:

newstalk1453962.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!