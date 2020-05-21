Listen: Health Minister Under Fire For Refusing To Attend Dáil Debate On Covid 19 In Meat Factories.

The Health Minister has been criticised for refusing to attend a Dáil debate on the COVID-19 situation in meat factories.

Simon Harris has cited the latest health advice to politicians which says if someone spends two hours in another person's presence indoors they're considered a close medical contact.

The Minister is taking a two hour Dáil questions session at the moment.

But Sinn Féin's Matt Carty has criticised Minister Harris for not also attending tonight's debate:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews