The COVID-19 welfare payments need to encourage people to go back to work.

That's the view of Ibec which says some businesses are struggling to get staff at the moment.

Almost 40 percent of the half a million people currently claiming the pandemic unemployment payment are earning more now than they were in their jobs.

Ibec's Fergal O'Brien says the welfare payments aren't incentivising people to return to work.

