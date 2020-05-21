The Night Shift

Male Arrested In Clane & Charged With Dangerous Driving.

: 05/21/2020 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai in Clane, responding to a call about a male on a motorcross motorbike, have made an arrest.

Gardai stopped and seized the bike yesterday and detained the male.

He was charged with "a number" of instances of dangerous driving.

He did not have a driving license or insurance and was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Image courtesy The Kildare Garda Division.

