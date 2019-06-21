More Detailed Information Sought On Plans For New Homes In Castledermot.

More detailed information has been requested on a proposal to deliver new homes to Castledermot.

Masonbrook Holdings Limited sought planning permission for 35 homes - 27 houses and 8 apartments - on a site at Barrack Road.

Kildare County Council was scheduled to issue its determination this week, but has asked for additional information.

The development description is as follows:

"residential development consisting of 35 no. residential units with 27 no. houses and 8 no. apartments as follows: (a) 15 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom terrace houses in blocks of 3 units on site 1-3 inclusive, 12-14 inclusive, 19-21 inclusive, 22-24 inclusive, and 25-27 inclusive. Block Type A/A1. (b) 1 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom terrace block of 4 no. houses on site 15-18 inclusive. Block Type B. (c) 1 no. 2 storey, 2 bedroom terrace block of 6 houses on sites 4-9 inclusive. Block Type C. (d) 2 no. semi detached, single storey elderly houses on site 10 & 11. Block Type D. (e) 4 no. one bedroom apartments in a 2 storey block on site 28-31 inclusive. Block Type E. (f) 4 no. two bedroom apartments in a 2 storey block on sites 32-35 inclusive. Block Type F. (g) Landscaping, bin storage, 2 no. site access points, outfall drains and all associated site development works

Development Address:

Barrack Road,Castledermot,Co. Kildare"

