K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

More Detailed Information Sought On Plans For New Homes In Castledermot.

: 06/21/2019 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blueprint_1.jpg

More detailed information has been requested on a proposal to deliver new homes to Castledermot.

Masonbrook Holdings Limited sought planning permission for 35 homes - 27 houses and 8 apartments - on a site at Barrack Road.

Kildare County Council was scheduled to issue its determination this week, but has asked for additional information.

The development description is as follows:
"residential development consisting of 35 no. residential units with 27 no. houses and 8 no. apartments as follows: (a) 15 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom terrace houses in blocks of 3 units on site 1-3 inclusive, 12-14 inclusive, 19-21 inclusive, 22-24 inclusive, and 25-27 inclusive. Block Type A/A1. (b) 1 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom terrace block of 4 no. houses on site 15-18 inclusive. Block Type B. (c) 1 no. 2 storey, 2 bedroom terrace block of 6 houses on sites 4-9 inclusive. Block Type C. (d) 2 no. semi detached, single storey elderly houses on site 10 & 11. Block Type D. (e) 4 no. one bedroom apartments in a 2 storey block on site 28-31 inclusive. Block Type E. (f) 4 no. two bedroom apartments in a 2 storey block on sites 32-35 inclusive. Block Type F. (g) Landscaping, bin storage, 2 no. site access points, outfall drains and all associated site development works
Development Address:

Barrack Road,Castledermot,Co. Kildare"

 

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!