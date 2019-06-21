Permission Granted For New Homes In Prosperous.

Planning permission has been granted for 49 new homes in Kildare.
Ardlea Construction applied to Kildare County Council for leave for the project at Downings North, ,Prosperous.
KCC has approved the application.
The development description is as follows:
"The construction of 49.no dwellings as follows: 1no. Type A1, two storey and part single storey detached, four bedroom dwelling; 1no. Type A2, two storey and part single storey detached, four bedroom dwelling; 30no. Type B1, two storey and part single storey semi-detached, four bedroom dwellings; 4no. Type B2, two storey and part single storey semi-detached, four bedroom dwellings; 4no. Type C, two storey and part single storey semi-detached, three bedroom dwellings; 6no. Type D, two storey and part single storey terraced, three bedroom dwellings; 3.no Type E, two storey terraced, two bedroom dwellings; the provision of solar photovoltaic panels (PV) on the roofs of the dwellings, provision of a new site entrance on the R403 Road (Allenwood Road), provision of a new road to the west of the proposed dwellings, all associated siteworks, boundary treatments and landscaping works to include the culverting of the existing watercourse/stream to the north, north east and eastern boundaries of the site, the provision of a landscaped linear park to the east and north east of the site to include a pedestrian entrance at the south east corner of the site (adjacent to the R403 Road), the provision of a Traffic Calming Gateway and associated siteworks on the R403 Road to the west of the site on lands owned by Kildare County Council together with the provision of an underground foul pumping station and all associated works to the north of the site
Development Address:
Downings North, ,Prosperous, ,Co.Kildare"