Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy says a "small event" in memory of Ana Kriegel may take place in Leixlip next week.

Two boys were this week convicted of the 14 year old's murder.

They will be sentenced on July 15th next.

Deputy Murphy, in a tweet, a long-time Kriegel family friend, says Ana's parents, Geraldine & Patric "hope to attend a small event at Leixlip Manor Hotel, St Catherine’s Pk when they will plant a tree to remember their darling Ana Sat 29th at 5.30pm"