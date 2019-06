Every resource will be made available to Gardai to tackle a violent feud in Drogheda, County Louth.

The Justice Minister says he's satisfied the feud will be brought to an end by the local Garda operation.

His comments come after a man in his twenties was injured in a shooting in Termon Abbey last night.

In the Moneymore area, a number of homes were damaged in a petrol bomb attack.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is confident Gardai will be successful in ending the feud: