Sport Ireland: FAI May Get Some Funding Back, If Review Recommendations Implemented.

: 06/21/2019 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
sport_ireland_logo.jpg

The head of Sport Ireland says the FAI could get some of its funding back if the recommendations of a new review are adopted.

They're aimed at improving governance at the association, which has attracted controversy in recent months over the departure of former CEO John Delaney.

The review calls for a third of the new board to be independent directors, including the chair.

A third of members will also have to be women.

Kieran Mulvey, chair of Sport Ireland, hopes FAI members back the proposals next month so they can look at restoring funding:

