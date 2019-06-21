K Drive

An Post Suspends Deliveries To Tallaght Housing Estate.

: 06/21/2019 - 17:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Postal deliveries have been suspended at a housing estate in Tallaght in West Dublin.

An Post says the decision was taken as a last resort, following ongoing threats to its staff.

People living in the Mac Uilliam Estate will have to collect their post until further notice.

