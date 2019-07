Dun Laoghaire RNLI is holding its station's annual open day later.

Members of the public will get an opportunity to see some of their volunteer crew members up close and personal.

Starting at 1.00pm, the main lifeboat station beside the Carlisle Pier will be open for tours of 'Anna Livia' - the All-Weather lifeboat.

Lifeboat operations manager, Stephen Wynne says the day gives an insight into what the RNLI does: