Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a man died when his motorbike was in collision with a car in County Cork yesterday evening.

It happened near Killeagh, on the N25 at approximately 6.30pm.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital.

The occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their early eighties, were taken to hospital as a precaution.