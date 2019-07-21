Listen Live Logo

FAI President Donal Conway Will Stand For Re-Election Next Weekend.

: 07/21/2019 - 09:22
Author: Eoin Beatty
FAI President Donal Conway has confirmed he will stand for re-election at the FAI AGM next weekend.

It follows resounding approval at yesterday's EGM in County Meath for rule changes that will facilitate the introduction of sweeping new reforms.

He says he's absolutely delighted at the result:

