Kildare County Council has reported that The Naas Municipal District Office has discussed a safety audit at Kerry's Cross on L2026 in Ballymore with An Garda Síochána and has recently made a number of improvements in terms of signage and road markings under the Low Cost Safety Improvement Scheme.

That's following calls from Cllr. Evie Sammon that such an audit be undertaken.

It was discussed at the Naas Municipal District Meeting on Monday 16th July.