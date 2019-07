There have been calls for Kildare County Council to install public bins along Sexes Road in Newbridge and extend the waste collection route to include these.

The motion, proposed by Cllr. Chris Pender, was discussed at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday 17th July.

However, KCC report that due to the many competing demands placed on available budgets, the Municipal District Office has no plans to install any additional bins at this time.