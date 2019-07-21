Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Responds To Calls For A Roundabout To Be Put In Place In Monasterevin.

: 07/21/2019 - 11:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
monasterevintowncentre.jpg

There are calls for Kildare County Council to consider putting in a roundabout at the Athy Road turn off in Monasterevin (R417/R445).

The motion proposed by Cllr. Patricia Ryan was discussed at the Kildare-Newbridge District Meeting which was held on Wednesday 17th July.

KCC reported that the provision of a roundabout at the intersection of the two regional roads (R417/R445) will require a full examination and technical assessment by the Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department.

Furthermore, KCC expalined the identification of a source of funding would be required if the provision of a roundabout was deemed appropriate, feasible and safe.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!