KCC Responds To Calls For A Roundabout To Be Put In Place In Monasterevin.

There are calls for Kildare County Council to consider putting in a roundabout at the Athy Road turn off in Monasterevin (R417/R445).

The motion proposed by Cllr. Patricia Ryan was discussed at the Kildare-Newbridge District Meeting which was held on Wednesday 17th July.

KCC reported that the provision of a roundabout at the intersection of the two regional roads (R417/R445) will require a full examination and technical assessment by the Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department.

Furthermore, KCC expalined the identification of a source of funding would be required if the provision of a roundabout was deemed appropriate, feasible and safe.