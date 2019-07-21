KCC Offer Reassurance With Regards To Traffic Congestion On Drogheda Street, Monasterevin.

There have been calls in recent weeks from Cllr. Kevin Duffy for KCC's that the Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department undertake a road safety audit of Drogheda Street, Monasterevin to assess the traffic congestion and safety issues in the vicinity of St. Evin's Primary School, St. John's National School and St. Peter's National School.

The motion was discussed at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on 17th July.

Kildare County Council reported that the schools in the vicinity contribute to the generation of traffic and localised congestion during school drop off and pick up times.

Furthermore, it went on to explain that The Road Safety Officer has visited the schools on a number of occasions in the past to ensure that children walking to and from schools are aware of road and traffic safety.

KCC also confirmed that junior school warden's team is in place at St Peter’s National School. Traffic wardens have also previously attended at the schools during peak times to ensure that parents/guardians do not park on the footpath or in an unauthorised manner in the vicinity of the schools during these times.

Kildare County Council offered reassurance that it had re-lined the road and improved signage on Drogheda Street recently in order to improve safety for school children.