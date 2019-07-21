Sunday Wind Down

Kildare Cllr. Wants Council To Investigate Options To Establish Disabled Car Parking Bays At School In Monasterevin.

: 07/21/2019 - 13:41
Author: Eoin Beatty
disabled_parking_bay_sign.jpg

 

Cllr. Kevin Duffy has called on the council to investigate options to establish three disabled car parking bays in the vicinity of St Peter’s National School, Monasterevin from September, but be aware that the exiting Day Care Centre and its ambulance bay is still a requirement for the future use of that facility.

The motion proposed by Cllr. Duffy was discussed on Wednesday at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.

KCC reported that this will require a technical examination to determine the availability of adequate space and that e ngagement with the school and adjacent day care centre will be necessary.

Subject to agreement being reached, the Roads, Transportation and Public Safety Department can arrange for lining/signing as required.

 

