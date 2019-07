The Tanaiste says everybody loses if a no deal Brexit goes ahead on the October 31st deadline.

Speaking on the BBC, Simon Coveney says the decision to leave is the sole responsibility of Britain.

A new British Prime Minister is set to be confirmed this week but both candidates, Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, say the backstop has to be binned completely.

Simon Coveney says Ireland and the EU do not want a no-deal scenario but a new UK Prime Minister can't dictate what should happen next: