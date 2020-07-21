K Country

Apple Wants To Be 100% Carbon Neutral By 2030.

: 07/21/2020 - 16:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Apple says it wants to be 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030.

That's the aim for the entire business - including its supply chain.

The technology company says firms involved in helping it make its products have committed to using 100 percent renewable energy when they're making things for Apple.

