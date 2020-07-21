K Country

Listen: TD Proposes New Laws To Make Theft Of Pets A More Serious Offence.

: 07/21/2020 - 16:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
New laws should be drafted to make it a more serious offence to steal a family pet.

That's according to Fianna Fáil TD James Browne who says he plans to draft new legislation to give more legal status to dogs and other pets to ensure those who steal them are given tougher sentences.

He says pets are considered property and their theft is punished in the same way as if someone steals any non-living object, such as a mobile phone or a power tool.

His proposal follows gardaí warning about an increase in the number of dog thefts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Browne joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

Stock image: Pixabay

