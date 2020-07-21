Listen: Relay For Life Kildare Goes Virtual For 2020.

The 2020 Kildare Relay for Life is moving online.

The event was, originally, cancelled at the advent of Covid 19 restrictions.

Organisers of the 2020 relay say it will now take place, as scheduled, on August 8th and 9th, but will move online.

So far, 15 teams have signed up to walk, in relay, for 24 hours to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

The Candle of Hope Ceremony, which honours people who have battled, or are still fighting cancer, will be live-streamed at 9.15pm on August 8th.

Organiser, Peter O'Neill, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus: