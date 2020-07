Water supply should be returning to parts of Leixlip and Athy this afternoon.

Irish Water was conducting maintenance work on Main Street in Leixlip, affecting that area and Dun Carraig.

While in Athy, works took place on McDonnell Drive.

Both projects have now concluded, but it can take up to three hours for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

Stock image: Pixabay