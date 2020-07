The Justice Minister says there's a serious threat of an increase in paramilitary activity in the North, due to Brexit.

Helen McEntee made her concerns known to the region's Justice Minister, Naomi Long, during a phonecall today.

Minister McEntee says she's concerned there'll be no UK-EU agreement in place when the Brexit transition period ends in December.

She says it's vital there's a comprehensive deal, to tackle the threat of violence up North.

File image: RollingNews