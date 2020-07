85 per cent of childcare services, which normally open in July and August, have reopened since June 29.

The Children's Minister says 1,540 centres out of 1,800 are now open.

Minister Roderic O'Gorman says there were 4,500 services operational before the pandemic and more than 70 per cent have confirmed they will open in September.

He says the figure is indicated through their application for a reopening grant.



