Ireland's 3 Largest Farming Organisations Criticise Cuts To CAP Budget.

: 07/21/2020 - 17:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cattle_three_looking_at_camera_moo_pixabay.jpg

The country's three largest farming organisations are criticising cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy budget.

The new CAP funding is proposed to be 35 billion euro less than planned, to help fund the EU Covid-19 recovery deal.

Member states will collectively borrow 750 billion euro to give loans and grants to countries worst-hit by the pandemic.

The Irish Farmers' Association, The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, and The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association say it's up to the Irish Government to cover any shortfall in farm payments.

 

 

Stock image: Pixabay
 

 

