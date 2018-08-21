Listen Live Logo

Residential Property Worth €254m Changed Hands In Kildare

: 08/21/2018 - 07:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Residential property with a combined value of over €254 million changed hands in Kildare in the first six months of this year.

In all, 956 sales were completed during that period.

The mean sale of an individual home in that bundle is €225,000.

The highest number of sales, per month, was in February.

 

