GoSafe vans are being deployed on the M7 work-zone from Monday.

Over 320 drivers have already been prosecuted for breaking the speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour, since it was imposed.

The vans will be stationed between Johnstown and the M9 merge.

Gardai are requesting that "motorists to heed the speed limits when travelling through the works zone "

Image courtesy Kildare Garda Division