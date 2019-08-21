Curragh Racecourse Seeking Planning Permission For Additional Works.

The Curragh Racecourse, which has just undergone an €80 million up-grade, is seeking planning permission for additional works.

Works on stand, hospitality and facilities redevelopment, which took two years, were completed in May, and ran-over the original published cost of €60 million.

Now, the Curragh is seeking leave to up-grade an existing irrigation system for the racetrack and associated training gallops "with an emphasis on improved efficiency and sustainability in the operation of the system and on animal welfare obligations."

Kildare County Council planners are scheduled to issue a decision on October 13th.

The development description is as follows:

"The upgrading of an existing irrigation system for the Curragh racetrack and associated training gallops with an emphasis on improved efficiency and sustainability in the operation of the system and on animal welfare obligations. The works will be comprised of: Decommissioning the existing network of underground water pipes in the racecourse and removing surface mounted take-off valves. Installing a replacement water pipe distribution system. Delivering the water supply to the new pipe distribution system from an existing lagoon located in the racetrack infield. Upgrading the lagoon to prevent water loss and to improve its safety features. Augmenting the water supply to the racecourse via the development of a new borehole in the racecourse enclosure area. Distributing water to the racetrack and gallops via a hose reel book system and pop-up sprinklers, thereby facilitating a much more accurate and efficient delivery of irrigation to the targeted areas. The execution of all necessary site works to facilitate this development".