Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Naas Gardaí Detected A Car Doing 36km/h Over The Limit Yesterday.

: 08/21/2019 - 09:44
Author: Róisin Power
naas_gardai_20_08_2019.jpg

Gardaí of Naas' Roads Policing Unit detected a car doing 156km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The SUV type car was stopped and Gardaí say a Fixed Charged Penalty Notice (FCPN) has been issued.

In July, over 19,770 penalty points for speeding were issued in Kildare.

 

Image: via Garda Traffic Twitter.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!